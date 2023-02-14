Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 206.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $156,482,000 after acquiring an additional 312,687 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

