Quent Capital LLC Buys 289 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

NYSE KR opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.