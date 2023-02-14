Quent Capital LLC Buys 422 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

