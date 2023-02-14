Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 45,000 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $455,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $606,798.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $28,409,674. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions Trading Up 6.1 %

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of ACVA opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

