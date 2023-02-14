Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 98,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 203,713 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HI opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

