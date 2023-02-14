Quent Capital LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $36.02.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

