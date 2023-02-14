Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in New York Times by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of NYT opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

