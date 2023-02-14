Quent Capital LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $214.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.15. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.