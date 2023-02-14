Quent Capital LLC Sells 124 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $137.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

