Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 26,504 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roku worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 615.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Roku
In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.96.
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
