Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,139 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises 1.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 47,808 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

NYSE MX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,582. The stock has a market cap of $454.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

