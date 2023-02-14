Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up approximately 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

