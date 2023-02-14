Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 248,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 248,000 shares during the period. Lyft comprises approximately 2.5% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $21,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,350,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,821,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

