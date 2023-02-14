Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 6,933 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,224. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.56 and its 200-day moving average is $181.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

