Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QIPT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

QIPT stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $228.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.64. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 116,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 81,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

