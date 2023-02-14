Radix Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $248.80 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $248.80 million and $454,862.94 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00431009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.01 or 0.28550851 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,072,033,090 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.