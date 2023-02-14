Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $122.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

