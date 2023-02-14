Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $272,760.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rambus Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. 1,004,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,203. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 100.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 90,365 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 490,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rambus by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

