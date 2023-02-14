Ramius Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 222,402 Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 222,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. Umpqua accounts for 1.9% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 294,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

