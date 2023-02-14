Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Up 4.1%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 73,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 320,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $612.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ranpak by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,235,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 1,334,018 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ranpak by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,308,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 910,176 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in Ranpak by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 770,617 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.