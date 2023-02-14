Rathnagirish Mathrubootham Sells 285,783 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $4,566,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rathnagirish Mathrubootham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,645. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 99,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 217,646 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Freshworks by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 875,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 215,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.