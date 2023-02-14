Rathnagirish Mathrubootham Sells 285,783 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $4,566,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rathnagirish Mathrubootham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 9th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30.
Freshworks Price Performance
NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,645. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 99,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 217,646 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Freshworks by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 875,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 215,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.