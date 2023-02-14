Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Raydium has a total market cap of $46.88 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,541,052 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

