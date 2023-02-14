RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $260.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBC. Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.57.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $239.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in RBC Bearings by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 52.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.