RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 6.7 %

RICK opened at $87.00 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $803.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. Analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.