Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/3/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $83.00.

1/9/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 35,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 112,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

