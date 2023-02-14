Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fairfax Financial (FFH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fairfax Financial (TSE: FFH):

2/7/2023 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Fairfax Financial was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$1,050.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$800.00.

1/25/2023 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00.

1/24/2023 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00.

1/13/2023 – Fairfax Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:FFH traded down C$2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$868.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$824.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$727.28. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$569.62 and a one year high of C$903.09.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $13.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

