Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in January

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,004,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Recruit stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,973. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCRUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recruit in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Recruit in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

