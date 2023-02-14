Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Update

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Red Metal Resources Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RMESF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Red Metal Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
About Red Metal Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Metal Resources (RMESF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.