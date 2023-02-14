Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Short Interest Update

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Red Metal Resources Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RMESF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Red Metal Resources has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

About Red Metal Resources

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

