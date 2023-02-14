ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.81 million and $5,912.08 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00417834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00028678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

