Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 6,055 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

