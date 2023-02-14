RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Trading 5.7% Higher

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its product pipeline includes RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.