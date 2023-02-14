Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 295,418 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,566,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,701,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.