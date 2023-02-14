Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 295,418 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,566,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,701,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
ACWI opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.