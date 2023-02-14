Relative Value Partners Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.