Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $538,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NECB stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

