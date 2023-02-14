Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $142,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

