Relative Value Partners Group LLC Takes $417,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DGRO stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.