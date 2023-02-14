Relative Value Partners Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,161,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GAL opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63.

