RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Raised by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.00. 46,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading

