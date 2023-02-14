ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of RNW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,318. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.10 million. Equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

