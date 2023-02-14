Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Repay to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. CWM LLC grew its position in Repay by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Repay by 131.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Repay has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

