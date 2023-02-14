Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.36 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $102.36 million and $2.21 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00044423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00220101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09994511 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,302,690.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.