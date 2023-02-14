Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 0.8%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $228.00 and last traded at $228.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.75.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.75.

About Reserve Petroleum

The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

