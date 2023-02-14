ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 4,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.95. The stock had a trading volume of 386,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,057. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.73. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

