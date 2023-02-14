Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,600 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 700,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Resources Connection by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $610.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.