Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

