Reviewing GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and GigaCloud Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 4 7 0 2.64 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $5.27, suggesting a potential upside of 240.18%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 418.96%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than ThredUp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million 0.62 -$63.18 million ($0.92) -1.68 GigaCloud Technology $468.67 million 0.43 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ThredUp and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of ThredUp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -31.28% -51.02% -26.15% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats ThredUp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

