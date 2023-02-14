RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.54.

HD stock traded down $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $318.83. 697,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.50 and a 200-day moving average of $305.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $357.42. The firm has a market cap of $326.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

