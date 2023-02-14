RFG Advisory LLC Buys 98,909 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.36. 775,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

