RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,186 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,163,000 after acquiring an additional 841,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 6,833,221 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

