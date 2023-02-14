RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,380 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,760. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

